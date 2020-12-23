Happy Christmas Eve Eve! Are you ready for Christmas? We are! Tomorrow is Christmas Eve and we are having a very small just our family dinner this year. Even though it’s just us it will be festive and loud as we are doing something different this year -the kids are having a jam session. And Grandpa is tuning in on Zoom to watch from Michigan!
It’s been a unique year – so we have to match it right? This is our first ever jam session. I know! A family that plays cello, guitar and sings, and we’ve never had a jam session before. I hope this is the start of a new tradition. Thought I would share this brief video of the rehearsal. Enjoy!
4 thoughts on “Chistmas Eve Jam Session”
Oh what a great idea! Jam session! Very nice music!
Thanks for sharing!
Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Now this does sound like a fun time. Enjoy!
Pretty cool – jam session – how fun!! Go Anjali! Love it!❤️. Merry Christmas to you and yours!🎄 Thanks for sharing…
Lovely tree!