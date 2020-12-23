Chistmas Eve Jam Session

Happy Christmas Eve Eve! Are you ready for Christmas? We are! Tomorrow is Christmas Eve and we are having a very small just our family dinner this year. Even though it’s just us it will be festive and loud as we are doing something different this year -the kids are having a jam session. And Grandpa is tuning in on Zoom to watch from Michigan!





It’s been a unique year – so we have to match it right? This is our first ever jam session. I know! A family that plays cello, guitar and sings, and we’ve never had a jam session before. I hope this is the start of a new tradition. Thought I would share this brief video of the rehearsal. Enjoy!

Merry Christmas!

