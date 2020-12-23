Celebrating Festivals, Celebrations & Get Togethers, Just Pictures, Stories From Our Home

Chistmas Eve Jam Session

Happy Christmas Eve Eve! Are you ready for Christmas? We are! Tomorrow is Christmas Eve and we are having a very small just our family dinner this year. Even though it’s just us it will be festive and loud as we are doing something different this year -the kids are having a jam session. And Grandpa is tuning in on Zoom to watch from Michigan!

It’s been a unique year – so we have to match it right? This is our first ever jam session. I know! A family that plays cello, guitar and sings, and we’ve never had a jam session before. I hope this is the start of a new tradition. Thought I would share this brief video of the rehearsal. Enjoy!

Merry Christmas!

  1. Oh what a great idea! Jam session! Very nice music!
    Thanks for sharing!

    Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

  3. Pretty cool – jam session – how fun!! Go Anjali! Love it!❤️. Merry Christmas to you and yours!🎄 Thanks for sharing…

