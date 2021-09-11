Gingery, with the fragrance of apples, these are awesome teacakes for afternoon tea or to have with your morning coffee.

Teatime magazine on instagram

It’s starting to feel like autumn with warm days and cooler evenings, and even leaves have started to fall, you know what that means? Time to pick up baking again. Today I’d like to share this fabulous apple ginger teacake recipe from TeatimeMagazine.

I follow these folks on instagram as they post the most beautiful tea service cups and fine china along with suggestions for tea sandwiches, cakes, scones, biscuits and cookies. Their pictures are dreamy and always make me want to have a cup of tea right away -😀☕️🍰. This particular post included these wonderful ginger teacakes and you know me – I do love a good ginger recipe! Especially when incorporated into cakes and treats.

About the recipe

The recipe is pretty easy really. Just combine sugar and butter until creamy. Add in vanilla and eggs. Then make the dry mixture with flour, baking powder, soft sweet ginger, and get this – a roobois apple flavored tea! But since I didn’t have this tea I substituted with apple sauce, and the teacakes still turned out great.









The recipe then requires that you make an apple compote to fill the teacakes, butI chose to instead soak the cakes in an apple brandy simple syrup. The cake is spongey and all moist with the right amount of sweetness.

Easy, simple and delicious with sweet and spicy ginger and the lovey fragrance of apple brandy, give these apple ginger teacakes a try!

Ginger Teacakes with Apple Brandy Syrup

recipe from teatimemagazine

With a few modifications

Makes 20 cupcakes



Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup finely chopped candied ginger

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

½ cup steeped spiced apple–flavored rooibos or use 1/2 cup apple sauce

Garnish: confectioners’ sugar

For Syrup: 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup apple brandy

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Spray 20 wells of 2 (12-well) mini Bundt pans with baking spray with flour or use muffin pans.

In a large mixing bowl, combine butter and granulated sugar. Beat at high speed with a mixer until light and creamy, approximately 3 minutes. Add eggs and egg yolk, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla extract, stirring to incorporate.





In a medium bowl, combine flour, candied ginger, baking powder, ground ginger, salt, and allspice, whisking well. Add flour mixture to butter mixture in thirds, alternately with rooibos tea or apple sauce, beginning and ending with flour mixture.





Using a 3-tablespoon scoop, divide batter evenly among prepared wells of pans. Tap pans forcefully on counter several times to settle batter and to remove air bubbles. Bake until edges are golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in the centers comes out clean, 15 – 20 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool completely.







Make the syrup. In a pot melt 1/2 cup butter until brown and toasted, then add the sugar and melt the sugar. Add 1/4 cup brandy and bring to a boil about 2 minutes. Syrup is ready.

Make tiny holes in the cupcakes. Evenly pour syrup over the cupcakes. Dust with powdered sugar. Decorate with edible flowers if you have. Teacakes are ready.

Serve with tea for a lovely afternoon treat.