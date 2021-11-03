Last weekend we were invited to celebrate Diwali with family and extended family. It was a cool pleasant October evening for a wonderful dinner with delectable food and guys and gals all decked in their colorful Indian fineries. Here is a look at our festive evening at Vijay and Priya’s.
Starting the evening with delicious appetizers and drinks
Dinner is ready
Hanging out after a scrumptious feast
Going home with a bunch of goodies 🎁
Happy Diwali to All!
One thought on “Diwali Dinner at Vijay & Priya’s”
What a lovely gathering, and what a superb presentation of the feast!