Vadodara, India. Thank You Pradhan Family 🙏🏻

Happy Sunday! Hope you’re having a good weekend. Today I’m so excited to be sharing with you pics from my recent trip to Vadodara, India in the western state of Gujarat .

Thank you Pradhan Family 🙏🏻😘

I visited Vadodara in December for a few days to meet my daughter’s fiancé’s extended family; as in his Uncles, Aunts, Grandma, and cousins. The Pradhan families I met were the most wonderful, hospitable, loving, and caring family ever!!

Truly I can’t say enough good things about what a phenomenal time I had while staying with them. What an honor it is to call these folks our extended family now!

Celebrating many milestones in December

As it turns out we happened to be visiting in December when the Pradhan family were celebrating many milestones. Vijay and Priya (fiancé’ Pranav’s parents) celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. While uncles and aunts Nanda and Ruta celebrated 30 years of nuptials, and uncle and aunty Shamal and Priya celebrated 21 years of marriage. All in December just a few days apart.

Pranav’s cousin Vishal was also getting married to his beautiful lady Vrunda in December. Their wedding had been postponed from the year before to December of 2021. As you can see a lot of weddings occur in December in India.

Wonderful family ❤️

With so many wonderful celebrations we all got to dine together at various restaurants and venues to make each and every milestone a special one. And I have to say that my daughter, Hitesh and I felt so much part of the family at every event, despite that we just met them couple days ago!

You can see how happy we are just from this impromptu photo taken by the Pradhan family at one of the dinners ❤️😃.

Dinner at Laxmi Villas Palace

This beautiful dinner at the Laxmi Villas Palace in Vadodara was to celebrate our first time visit to the city. So humbled by this gesture. Truly feel blessed 🙏🏻.

For more information on this beautiful palace take a look at this link Laxmi Villas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat

Pre-wedding reception for our daughter and her fiancé

My daughter is getting married this summer. And between the two families we have LOTS of relatives all over the world and especially in India. Since some folks cannot make it to California for the wedding Pranav’s parents hosted a pre-wedding reception in Vadodara and one in Mumbai. A beautiful evening of family, friends, and food.

I hope you enjoyed these pics of our fabulous albeit short visit to Vadodara and our stay with our wonderful hosts the Pradhan family.

So excited to reciprocate their hospitality when they visit us this summer in California!

Happy Weekend Everyone!