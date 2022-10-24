Celebrating Diwali with Family and Friends 2022 🪔

Hello Hello! Happy Diwali 🪔!! Today is Diwali the Indian Festival of Lights which is observed all over India in the fall. Diwali is the most significant Indian festival that venerates the power of Good over Evil. Happy Diwali to all of you who celebrate it 🪔 🪔 🪔 !
Diwali celebrations around the world
During Diwali friends and family celebrate by gathering over a feast, getting decked in new clothes and participating in sparklers and fireworks. In some regions it also marks the start of a New Year. Diwali celebrations happen all over the world where Indians gather at home and share in this special moment with family and friends.
Fun Friends Family Food
In our home we hosted a Diwali party this past weekend. On the agenda was fun, family, friends, food and lots of color! Here is a look at our Diwali celebration 2022 🪔.
Fair Warning! This post is long with lots of colorful pictures!!
Feels great to meet like this after a long hiatus. Lots of hugs 🥰
With COVID the last three years it’s been hard to gather for Diwali with all our friends. This year we went back to hosting our Diwali party like in the old days as I call it- indoors! What a novel concept 😁. Naturally this called for a big celebration.
Happy Diwali!🪔. So happy to be part of the celebration! Beautiful gathering…😍
Wow Dolly .as usual so colourful..so merry so happy..wishing everyone a very happy Diwali and prosperous new year as I know everyone now ..