Do you love a good chicken noodle soup? This ones takes the classic and makes it vegetarian.

About the recipe

I must admit I’ve always longing looked at chicken noodle soup wishing I could have some – me being vegetarian I stayed away. Little did I know that I could make the same soup without the chicken and have it still taste good.

This recipe is shard by my daughter Sri who told me recently that she makes chicken noodle soup without the chicken and it tastes wonderful – say what? I’d never heard of such a thing.

Sri explained that she cooks up leeks, carrots and celery with rosemary and vegetable broth and then adds in egg noodles. The result is a delicious soup similar to chicken noodle soup that’s vegetarian.

Sri explained how this vegetarian soup tastes so good that she makes it often. Her husband adds in the chicken later, she has it without the chicken.

Easy soup with simple ingredients

Just cook up the leeks, carrots and celery with rosemary and water or veggie broth. Add in the egg noodles and cook the noodles for a few minutes. Then serve with extra black pepper. Simple, wholesome and delicious.

Simple flavors that taste delicious

The flavor is delicious. Kind of sweet from the carrots, and extremely fragrant from the leeks, celery and rosemary. As the soup is cooking the kitchen will smell divine. For vegetarian protein I went further and added in tofurky a vegetarian tofu sausage.

A delicious tasting noodle soup with all the goodness of vegetables give this soup a try!

Chicken Noodle Soup made Vegetarian

recipe contributed by daughter Sri

Ingredients:

2-3 leeks light green and white parts finely cut. About 2 cups

1 cup green onions finely cut

3-4 cloves garlic finely cut

2 cups carrots cut in small chunks

2 cups celery cut into small chunks

Rosemary sprig

Fresh parsley if you have about 2 tbsp finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Dry egg noodles

Vegetarian sausage – about 2 sausages cut into small chunks

5 cups vegetable broth plus 1 cup water or use all water if you prefer

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the leeks and garlic and cook until the leeks are tender. Add the carrots, celery, rosemary, parsley, salt and pepper, and all the broth plus 1 cup water. Bring to a low boil and cook the veggies until tender. About 3-5 minutes.

After the veggies are cooked add in the egg noodles (about 3 hand fulls). Cook the noodles in the soup until they are tender about 5 minutes.

In the meantime shallow fry with 1 tbsp oil the vegetarian sausage until warmed through. Add this to the soup plus green onions and stir in. Soup is ready. Serve right away.

Happy Sunday Soup Day!