Hello and Happy Tuesday! I hope your’e week started off great! Today I’d like to share these colorful pics of a brunch I hosted for a post Mother’s Day celebration with my cousins.
Third time’s a charm
We’ve been trying to meetup for almost a month! Each time we had to cancel because of a kid being sick, or a Mom being sick and finally this past weekend everything went smoothly and we actually got to meetup and hangout.
Festive Saris
I’m always looking for opportunities to wear a sari 🥰. I just love wearing these colorful attire! On this warm June day I wore a gauzy organza pistachio colored sari with pearl and lace embroidery. I really had fun wearing it 🥰.
I did ask my cousins to join me in wearing a sari too and they happily agreed 🥰.
Refreshments in the Courtyard
First refreshments in the courtyard before we toured the garden 🌺.
Tour of the garden
South Indian Tamil lunch on the menu
We had a pot luck South Indian Tamil menu with a variety of dishes made by all of us.
On the Menu
Semolina Vermicelli Pilaf with vegetables and peanuts – Gowri
Tapioca Pilaf with green chilies and spices – Uma
Mixed Vegetable Korma – Meera
Bharazi – Kenyan Black Eyed Peas in Coconut milk – Me
Savory Cottage Cheese with Spices and Asafetida – Me
Dessert:
Tiramisu – made by daughter Anjali
Drink:
Mango Mint Wine Cocktail
Sitting down for a scrumptious meal and conversation 😋😍
Flower exchange to conclude a beautiful afternoon 💐
Post Mother’s Day Hangout with the Cousins 💕
I hope you enjoyed this look at our lunch with my cousins. With our busy summer of travel ahead this was a wonderful way to start the summer celebration 🌞 .
Happy June & Happy Summer 😎!!
4 thoughts on “Post Mother’s Day Celebration with the Cousins 🌺”
Beautiful ladies all!
beautiful
I am glad you were able to hook up. Beautiful pictures.
All of you ladies are looking great! Flowers, food and a fantastic time!