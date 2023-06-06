Post Mother’s Day Celebration with the Cousins 🌺

Hello and Happy Tuesday! I hope your’e week started off great! Today I’d like to share these colorful pics of a brunch I hosted for a post Mother’s Day celebration with my cousins.

Third time’s a charm

We’ve been trying to meetup for almost a month! Each time we had to cancel because of a kid being sick, or a Mom being sick and finally this past weekend everything went smoothly and we actually got to meetup and hangout.

Festive Saris

I’m always looking for opportunities to wear a sari 🥰. I just love wearing these colorful attire! On this warm June day I wore a gauzy organza pistachio colored sari with pearl and lace embroidery. I really had fun wearing it 🥰.

I did ask my cousins to join me in wearing a sari too and they happily agreed 🥰.











Refreshments in the Courtyard

First refreshments in the courtyard before we toured the garden 🌺.

Tour of the garden

South Indian Tamil lunch on the menu

We had a pot luck South Indian Tamil menu with a variety of dishes made by all of us.

On the Menu

Semolina Vermicelli Pilaf with vegetables and peanuts – Gowri

Tapioca Pilaf with green chilies and spices – Uma

Mixed Vegetable Korma – Meera

Bharazi – Kenyan Black Eyed Peas in Coconut milk – Me

Savory Cottage Cheese with Spices and Asafetida – Me

Dessert:

Tiramisu – made by daughter Anjali

Drink:

Mango Mint Wine Cocktail

Sitting down for a scrumptious meal and conversation 😋😍

Flower exchange to conclude a beautiful afternoon 💐

Post Mother’s Day Hangout with the Cousins 💕

I hope you enjoyed this look at our lunch with my cousins. With our busy summer of travel ahead this was a wonderful way to start the summer celebration 🌞 .

Happy June & Happy Summer 😎!!