Friday Flowers. Flower Exchange with the Cousins 💐

Happy Friday! I hope you had a good week and are ready for the weekend! Today I’d like to share pics of glorious garden bouquets made by me and my cousins for a post Mother’s Day flower exchange.

Garden Bouquet Exchange with the Cousins 💐

I met with my cousins for a post Mother’s Day lunch last weekend and to my delight they had the same idea I had – garden bouquets for each other made with flowers from our gardens.

My bouquets

June bouquets from my garden.

Bouquets made by cousin Uma

Bouquets made by cousin Meera

For the love of Flowers 🥰🌺💐

Wishing you a colorful fabulous weekend!