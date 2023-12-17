Beautifully Wrapped Presents 🎁 A Favorite Holiday Tradition 🥰

Those who know me, know how much I love beautifully wrapped presents! I really do love gorgeously wrapped gifts! And part of my passion is wrapping any present I gift 🎁 in grand style. Today I thought I’d share beautifully wrapped presents for the holidays in all colors and shapes.











Christmas is coming up in a week folks! Are you still looking for ideas for presents or gift wrapping? Hopefully these pics inspire you to gift something special and wrap it in style 🎁 🥰.

Tea inspired present 🫖

This one is an assortment of tea, honey and a mug I picked up from a potter in Sea Ranch, Ca.

Gifts from my travels

This present has little mugs I picked up from our recent holiday in Mexico City! I also picked up handmade ornaments too!

Hot chocolate gift pack

This present is an assortment of hot chocolate cocoa from our local chocolate shop in San Francisco.

Spirits from our holiday in Stockholm

We vacationed in the Nordics this summer and discovered some delicious local gin. This one is Stockholm gin and an ornament from there as well.

Hanukkah present 🕎

Wine is always a welcome present 🍷

A throw blanket wrapped up in this present

For those who travel by air a lot – check out Airfly. A bluetooth device that lets you watch in flight movies without any wires.

Other gift ideas – coffee, cookies, serving platter, appetizer plates, and Bombas house slippers – you buy one they donate a pair to homeless shelters!

And that’s a wrap folks 😁🎁

Happy Gift Wrapping 🎁

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah, and Happy Holidays!