Holiday Crafting with the Family 🎄. Painting Nutcrackers 🎨🖌

Happy Christmas Eve Eve! Wishing you all a Very Merry Christmas! I hope you are spending time with family and friends this holiday season 🥰. Whether it be for a fancy dinner or just hanging out with a craft project, spending time with family and friends is the best way to end the year.

Nutcracker Family Holiday Party

My eldest daughter has been planning this holiday evening with the family for weeks! Ever since she picked up a pack of little nutcrackers from Michaels, she has had this idea to host us for a nutcracker painting evening with cocktails, dinner and a movie.

Fun evening of family time

This evening turned out better than we ever expected! Because honestly, we were all kinda nervous, us paint nutcrackers and make it look all pretty? Oh the pressure! But Sri’s instructions were more very clear “Just have fun!”

I think we all took the project pretty seriously though LOL because as you can see below we’re all concentrating pretty hard on painting these little figurines 🧐.

Folks, it took us all a whole hour to finish painting one little nutcracker!

Warriors Nutcracker?

Our son in law Pranav is a huge warriors fan specifically Seth Curry. He chose to pay homage to his favorite player with a Seth Curry Nutcracker!

Keep it relaxed and fun, do takeout for dinner!

To keep it more relaxed so the pressure of cooking an entire meal was off the table, we opted to do takeout. We ordered Thai food from our local restaurant. Cocktails, and cheese and crackers for appetizers. Thai food takeout for dinner. Finishing off with hot chocolate for dessert. A heartfelt evening where the objective of this gathering was to relax and have fun 😄.

Our finished nutcracker family

Happy Holidays Everyone!

Hosting a New Year’s Eve gathering? Looking for ways to keep folks occupied until midnight? Give holiday crafting a try!

Merry Christmas!