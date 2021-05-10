Hello and Happy Monday! I hope you treated your Mom to a special day yesterday. My Sunday was relaxing and chill. After delivering homemade bouquets to all my friends few days earlier, I received lots of flowers in return. For a flower gal like me, Mother’s Day flowers are the best 💐💐😀. I was also treated to brunch and dinner made by my girls. A delicious creamy polenta baked with spring veggies for brunch, veggie stir fried rice for dinner, and a sweet blueberry cake for dessert. All in all it was a perfect Mother’s Day 💕.
One thought on “Mother’s Day Flowers”
Beautiful Mother’s Day spread and the flowers, so breathtaking!!🌺💐😍