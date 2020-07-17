Friday Flowers. Birthday Bouquets

Hello and good Friday to you all. How was your week? Good? Are you ready for the weekend? Around here our weather cooled down into the pleasant 70s and 80s this week. Just gorgeous weather! I hope it stays this way. When the weather is this pleasant the garden especially the flowers love it! On the topic of flowers today I am sharing pictures of beautiful flowers I received on my birthday last week. Some arrangements were made by my twins with flowers from our garden. Others were delivered by friends. Each flower bouquet as original and beautiful as the ladies who gifted them. Enjoy this week’s Friday Flowers in an array of styles and colors.



From daughter Anjali. Arrangement made with flowers from the garden include fuchsia, mint, rosemary, rose Hot Cocoa and white geranium with sprigs of grasses.

Daughter Rani’s bouquet made with flowers from our garden include hydrangea, dark red geranium, succulent stalks, and scented geranium leaves.

Floral deliveries from Friends.

Have a fabulous weekend everyone!

Stay safe and let’s all wear a mask in public and get this virus under control!