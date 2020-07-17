Flower Power, Just Pictures

Friday Flowers. Birthday Bouquets

6 Comments

Hello and good Friday to you all.  How was your week? Good? Are you ready for the weekend?  Around here our weather cooled down into the pleasant 70s and 80s this week. Just gorgeous weather! I hope it stays this way. When the weather is this pleasant the garden especially the flowers love it!  On the topic of flowers today I am sharing pictures of beautiful flowers I received on my birthday last week.  Some arrangements were made by my twins with flowers from our garden.  Others were delivered by friends.  Each flower bouquet as original and beautiful as the ladies who gifted them.  Enjoy this week’s Friday Flowers in an array of styles and colors.

From daughter Anjali.  Arrangement made with flowers from the garden include fuchsia, mint, rosemary, rose Hot Cocoa and white geranium with sprigs of grasses.

IMG_0152

IMG_0149

IMG_0154

IMG_0155

Daughter Rani’s bouquet made with flowers from our garden include hydrangea, dark red geranium, succulent stalks, and scented geranium leaves.

IMG_0244

IMG_0235

IMG_0236

Floral deliveries from Friends.

IMG_0392

IMG_0238
Dark plum orchid
IMG_0242
Campanula
IMG_0240
Tropical arrangement

IMG_0248

IMG_0409
Brown and yellow orchid

IMG_0413

IMG_0423

Have a fabulous weekend everyone!
Stay safe and let’s all wear a mask in public and get this virus under control!

6 thoughts on “Friday Flowers. Birthday Bouquets”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s