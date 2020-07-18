From the Kitchen, Quick & Easy Recipes, Sweet Treats

Saffron Mango and Cream

Leave a comment

Necessity really is the mother of invention, at least that’s how I look at the creation of this recipe which I created when I wanted to serve something dessertish but didn’t have the energy on a warm summer day to make something.  What I had were ripe mangoes and cream in the fridge and decided to create a variation of the extremely popular summer dessert berries and cream, but with an exotic twist.  I cut up the luscious mango, added a drizzle of honey, sprinkle of saffron threads and poured on the cream.  What it creates is a delicious dessert that anyone can make in as little as 10 minutes!  The best part?  This dessert is sooo beautiful folks, that I couldn’t help but take lots of pictures 😃! The gorgeous orange yellow of mango evokes bright summer sunshine while the delicate saffron threads turn the cream a soft golden color like early morning sunrise 🌞. This truly is a beautiful summer dessert 🌞.

IMG_0175

IMG_0176

IMG_0190

Serve this dessert in the garden and you have the makings of the the perfect nature inspired sweet treat.

IMG_0185

IMG_0173

Saffron Mango with Honey and Cream
serves 2-4

Ingredients:

  • 1 large ripe mango cut into chunks
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp saffron threads
  • 2 tsp honey

Directions:

  • In a bowl place the cut mango.  Drizzle with honey and vanilla, then sprinkle the saffron threads.  Next pour the cream all over the fruit.
  • Let the fruit sit in the fridge for 30 minutes to give the saffron a chance to release its color and fragrance.
  • Divide among bowls and serve with garnish of saffron threads and mint leaves.

IMG_0170

IMG_0180

IMG_0128

IMG_0131

IMG_0132

If you so desire you can even top the saffron mangoes with fresh berries!

IMG_0229

Happy Summer Fruit Eating!

IMG_0183

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s