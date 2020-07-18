Saffron Mango and Cream

Necessity really is the mother of invention, at least that’s how I look at the creation of this recipe which I created when I wanted to serve something dessertish but didn’t have the energy on a warm summer day to make something. What I had were ripe mangoes and cream in the fridge and decided to create a variation of the extremely popular summer dessert berries and cream, but with an exotic twist. I cut up the luscious mango, added a drizzle of honey, sprinkle of saffron threads and poured on the cream. What it creates is a delicious dessert that anyone can make in as little as 10 minutes! The best part? This dessert is sooo beautiful folks, that I couldn’t help but take lots of pictures 😃! The gorgeous orange yellow of mango evokes bright summer sunshine while the delicate saffron threads turn the cream a soft golden color like early morning sunrise 🌞. This truly is a beautiful summer dessert 🌞.
Serve this dessert in the garden and you have the makings of the the perfect nature inspired sweet treat.
Saffron Mango with Honey and Cream
serves 2-4
Ingredients:
- 1 large ripe mango cut into chunks
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp saffron threads
- 2 tsp honey
Directions:
- In a bowl place the cut mango. Drizzle with honey and vanilla, then sprinkle the saffron threads. Next pour the cream all over the fruit.
- Let the fruit sit in the fridge for 30 minutes to give the saffron a chance to release its color and fragrance.
- Divide among bowls and serve with garnish of saffron threads and mint leaves.
If you so desire you can even top the saffron mangoes with fresh berries!
Happy Summer Fruit Eating!