This is the perfect ice cream to make when mangoes have become too ripe to cut and serve. You know how sometimes the skin of fresh mango becomes shriveled and the flesh is so soft that the mango is more juicy and mushy making it hard to cut? These are perfect mangoes for a mango frozen yogurt. All you do is combine soft mango pulp with Greek yogurt and honey to create this deliciously healthy frozen dessert. Nothing fancy, just good simple ingredients and you have a sweet and delicious dessert that anyone can enjoy when you get an ice cream craving. Give it a try!
Frozen Mango Yogurt
Ingredients:
- 2 over ripe mangoes cut into small pieces or mashed including all the juices
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup cream
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
Directions:
- Whisk together the yogurt, vanilla, honey, and cream.
- Next add mango and mix-in. Taste for sweetness. For a sweeter ice cream add more honey and whisk in. Mango yogurt is ready for the ice cream maker.
- Pour mixture into ice cream maker until thickened.
- Once mango mixture is thick, transfer to a container and freeze. Mango Frozen Yogurt is ready!
4 thoughts on “Mango Frozen Yogurt”
I love how healthy this recipe is! Definitely going on my to-do list
Awesome! I’d love to hear how it turned out!
I love that you sweetened this with honey. I love mangoes, but unfortunately I have developed an allergy to them! I will drool over this from afar!
Oh no, I’m so sorry to hear that you are allergic mangoes – that’s a new one fore me 😊. If you can believe it my daughter is allergic to raw carrots and apples! Thank you for stopping by.
