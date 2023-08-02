Swiss Chard and Green Onion Quiche

Super yummy with the flavors of onions, garlic, chipotle, sharp cheddar with ribbons of green chard, seriously folks this is one yummy quiche.

The inspiration

Farm fresh veggies always inspire me to cook something fun, in this case the inspiration came from a beautiful bunch of chard and green onions.

Tender chard and onions add fabulous flavor and when you combine them with good cheddar or gruyere cheese, you get a delicious quiche worthy of any Parisian bakery.

About the recipe

This delicious quiche is made with chard sauted with onions, garlic and a hint of smokey chipotle powder. Then in another bowl mix eggs, cheese and a little milk together. Combine the egg mixture with the chard and pour into a readymade pie crust and bake. Really it’s that easy!

Baking Soda

I learnt this little trick from Ina Garten of adding a pinch of baking soda to quiche or frittata to get the eggs more fluffy. It works!

Serve the quiche alongside a lightly tossed salad and you get a stupendous brunch perfect on a slow lazy weekend.

Chard and Green Onion Quiche

makes 2 quiches

Ingredients:

2 readmade frozen pie crust

1 bunch of chard finely cut about 4-5 cups

1 large onion finely cut

2 green onions chopped

4 cloves garlic minced

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

6 eggs

2 cups Gruyere cheese or white cheddar cheese shredded

1/4 cup cream or whole milk

1/2 tsp chipotle powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F.

Sprinkle 1/4 cup cheese on bottom of tart shell and bake for 15 minutes. Take out of the oven and set aside.

In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil. Lightly shallow fry the onions and garlic until the onions are tender about 1-2 minutes. Next add the chard and cook for about a minute or two until they are wilted. Add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside to cool.









Next make the egg mixture: Whisk eggs with cream or milk until well incorporated. Add 1 cup cheese and stir in. Then add the chard and onion mixture and mix together (make sure not to include the water released from the chard) . Before pouring the mixture into the pie crust, add the baking soda and mix in.

Pour the egg mixture into the tart shells. Sprinkle the top with more of the cheese. Bake for 30-40 minutes, test with a toothpick, if it comes out clean quiche is ready.

Let the quiche rest for 15 minutes for the filling to settle.

Serve with a light salad.