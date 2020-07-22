This is one of those recipes that I whipped up on one of my lazy cooking days. I was late getting dinner ready and needed to make something with minimal effort, and this kale and shallot quiche was the delicious result. An easy and lazy recipe because I was so lazy that I didn’t even bother to use my hand blender to whip the eggs and cream together. I just cooked the kale with shallots and garlic and then let it to cool for a few minutes. Added in eggs, a splash of cream and shredded cheese. Then I mixed everything together with a fork and poured it into a readymade tart shell and baked. Honestly, this is the easiest and laziest quiche I have ever made and surprisingly given my lack of usual fanfare it turned out delicious!
Kale and Shallot Quiche
Ingredients:
- 1 readmade frozen pie crust
- 1 bunch of kale finely cut about 4 – 5 cups
- 2 shallots or 1 onion finely cut
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil
- 5 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups Gruyere cheese shredded
- 1/4 cup cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Sprinkle 1/4 cup cheese on bottom of tart shell and bake for 15 minutes. Take out of the oven and set aside.
- In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil. Fry the onions and garlic until the onions are tender. Next add the kale and cook until they are wilted and tender. Add salt and pepper and set aside to cool.
- Next add the eggs and cream to the kale mixture and mix together. Add 1 cup shredded cheese and mix in.
- Pour the egg mixture into the tart shell. Sprinkle the top with the remainder of the cheese. Cover the top of pie with aluminum foil to prevent the edges and the top from burning. Bake for 40 minutes.
- After 40 minutes test with a toothpick, if it comes out clean but is a little moist the quiche is ready. Switch the oven to broil and brown the top for 2 minutes until cheese is golden. Take out of the oven and let cool 15 minutes before serving.