Artichoke Kale Enchiladas

These are delicious enchiladas packed with good for you ingredients. Loaded with meaty artichokes, kale, and lots of flavor from cumin, onions, garlic, cilantro and gooey cheese, the end result is a happy song in your mouth type of Mexican dish 🎶🎶🎶. The best part is it’s easy and delicious! Most of the ingredients are store bought and ready to go. The enchilada sauce comes in a can by La Palma, but you can buy whichever brand you prefer. The soft tacos are by Mission brand, and the only work is in the cutting of the veggies and assembling the enchiladas. Then all you do is bake, set the timer and forget about it!
Artichoke and Kale Enchiladas
Ingredients:
- 1 20oz can tomatillo sauce or green enchilada sauce – I use store bought to make it easy and the sauce tastes delicious.
- 4-6 cups Swiss chard, ribs removed and leaves roughly chopped
- 2 boxes frozen artichoke hearts
- 6 cloves garlic thinly sliced
- 1 medium onion finely cut
- 2 tsp cumin powder
- Cayenne pepper or Paprika (to your liking)
- 12 corn tortillas
- 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, coarsely grated or use any hard cheese of your choice such as white cheddar, Swiss or Gouda
- 1 cup queso fresco, crumbled for garnish
- Salt
- Olive Oil
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro finely chopped for garnish
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Make filling:
- Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Sauté garlic and onions until aromatic and lightly golden, about 2 minutes, then add cumin powder and paprika and stir in.
- Next add artichokes and sauté until they are tender. Add in kale and cook until leaves wilt but retain their bite about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, season with salt and pepper. Add in cheese and fresh cilantro and stir in.
- Assemble the enchiladas.
- Warm tortillas in the microwave or on the stove until soft and pliable.
- Lightly oil a large baking dish. Pour enchilada sauce at the bottom of the baking dish until the dish is covered.
- Fill each tortilla with artichoke kale filling and then sprinkle some extra cheese on top. Roll and place in rows in the casserole dish until the dish is filled. Pour more green sauce over all the enchiladas. Top with queso cheese and sprinkle of paprika.
- Bake: Cover the dish and bake in a 400-degree oven for 30-40 minutes until enchiladas are warmed through. Take out of the oven and let cool for half an hour before serving.
- Serve enchiladas warm with a side of black beans.
