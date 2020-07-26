You know summer is in full swing when Heirloom tomatoes show up at the markets and grocery stores. Big juicy heirloom tomatoes in a variety of colors are a summertime luxury. I like to use them in everything and anything! Sandwiches, tarts, eggs, curries, just cut up and served with salt and pepper, as well as in soups. In this cauliflower soup to give it a summertime flair I thought I would make it this time with heirloom tomatoes. With cilantro as my choice of herbs, this soup is deliciously tomatoey with a creamy cauliflower base. Since I was adding cilantro I got the idea to give the soup a mild curry flavor, because you know we Indians love our curry powder! I added onions and garlic for extra pizzaz and a squeeze of lemon juice to finish it off. This is one awesome summertime soup for a quiet Sunday soup day. Give it a try!
Curried Cauliflower Tomato Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 head of cauliflower florets finely cut
- 2 heirloom tomatoes finely cut
- 1 large onion sliced
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- 4 sprigs of cilantro plus extra for garnish
- 2 tsp curry powder (any blend of your choice)
- 2 bay leaves (optional)
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Olive oil
- Paprika for garnish
Directions:
- In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Fry the onions and garlic until onions are translucent. Add the curry powder and bay leaves and stir into the onions.
- Next add the cauliflower, tomatoes, salt and pepper and fresh cilantro and stir. Then add 4 cups water and bring to a low boil. Cover the pot and cook the veggies until tender, about 15 – 20 minutes. Turn the stove off.
- Transfer to a blender and puree in batches until smooth. Be careful as the mixture is hot and you don’t want to fill the blender too full!!
- Transfer back to the pot and add brown sugar. Warm through until bubbling and then squeeze lemon juice and stir.
- Serve garnished with fresh cilantro and and pinch of paprika powder.
4 thoughts on “Curried Cauliflower Tomato Soup”
First time making cauliflower and tomato soup for me too! It tastes really good! I like your idea of serving it chilled! Will try that next time 🙂
I haven’t combined cauliflower and tomato in a soup (other than a straight out vegetable soup with lots of other veggies) but this sounds wonderful! I bet this is lovely chilled as well.
I have found the vast majority of soups can be served chilled on a hot summer’s day and everyone enjoys them!
