My Daughter Got Married!

Hello hello! How is your August going? Good? Ready for school to start? I know it’s been a while since I last shared something. You see things have been crazy busy. My daughter got married in early August!

Our red themed wedding 🌹

A while ago our two families, the bride, and groom started planning the wedding almost 2 years ago and the day finally arrived this August! What an amazing wedding it turned out to be! We couldn’t have asked for anything more 🥰.

PC Millie Gosh
PC Millie Gosh
PC Millie Gosh
PC Millie Gosh

The California coast was our backdrop

Our beloved California coast was our backdrop, and our wedding color palette was red. You see red is a very auspicious color in Indian culture and my daughter went for it all in – she chose red with green accents for her wedding. Honestly it turned out better than we ever imagined. Here is a look at my daughter’s wedding pics ❤️🌹.

PC Millie Gosh
PC Millie Gosh

The bride, her Dad, the groom, the parents, sisters and bridesmaids

PC Millie Gosh
PC Millie Gosh

My big baby and me 🥰

More decadent pics ❤️

Friends and Family

And that’s a wrap folks

8 thoughts on “My Daughter Got Married!”

  1. Could not be more proud of Sri and Pranav and both families. What a beautiful wedding week it was! Such an honor to be included in all the wedding festivities! Definitely a very memorable event which will be forever etched in our hearts! Congrats!🎊😍

    Reply

  3. Lovely pictures..great week we spent enjoying wedding festivities and more so meeting family and making new friends. It was a fairy tale wedding right from the first function.

    We are so glad we could be part of this amazing celebration.
    Blessings to the mew couple

    Reply

  4. Absolutely beautiful 😍
    Kalpana, it’s always a pleasure to revisit the beautiful moments we celebrated together 💕

    Reply

  5. What a beautiful ceremony it was! We are still cherishing those moments. Thanks for including us.
    Congratulations to you all.
    God bless you all!

    Reply

  6. What a beautiful ceremony it was! Thanks for including us.

    Congratulations to all of you! God bless you all!

    Reply

