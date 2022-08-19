Hello hello! How is your August going? Good? Ready for school to start? I know it’s been a while since I last shared something. You see things have been crazy busy. My daughter got married in early August!

Our red themed wedding 🌹

A while ago our two families, the bride, and groom started planning the wedding almost 2 years ago and the day finally arrived this August! What an amazing wedding it turned out to be! We couldn’t have asked for anything more 🥰.

PC Millie Gosh

The California coast was our backdrop

Our beloved California coast was our backdrop, and our wedding color palette was red. You see red is a very auspicious color in Indian culture and my daughter went for it all in – she chose red with green accents for her wedding. Honestly it turned out better than we ever imagined. Here is a look at my daughter’s wedding pics ❤️🌹.

PC Millie Gosh

The bride, her Dad, the groom, the parents, sisters and bridesmaids

PC Millie Gosh

My big baby and me 🥰

More decadent pics ❤️

Friends and Family

And that’s a wrap folks