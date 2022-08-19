Hello hello! How is your August going? Good? Ready for school to start? I know it’s been a while since I last shared something. You see things have been crazy busy. My daughter got married in early August!
Our red themed wedding 🌹
A while ago our two families, the bride, and groom started planning the wedding almost 2 years ago and the day finally arrived this August! What an amazing wedding it turned out to be! We couldn’t have asked for anything more 🥰.
The California coast was our backdrop
Our beloved California coast was our backdrop, and our wedding color palette was red. You see red is a very auspicious color in Indian culture and my daughter went for it all in – she chose red with green accents for her wedding. Honestly it turned out better than we ever imagined. Here is a look at my daughter’s wedding pics ❤️🌹.
8 thoughts on “My Daughter Got Married!”
Could not be more proud of Sri and Pranav and both families. What a beautiful wedding week it was! Such an honor to be included in all the wedding festivities! Definitely a very memorable event which will be forever etched in our hearts! Congrats!🎊😍
So beautiful! Congratulations to you all.
Lovely pictures..great week we spent enjoying wedding festivities and more so meeting family and making new friends. It was a fairy tale wedding right from the first function.
We are so glad we could be part of this amazing celebration.
Blessings to the mew couple
Absolutely beautiful 😍
Kalpana, it’s always a pleasure to revisit the beautiful moments we celebrated together 💕
What a beautiful ceremony it was! We are still cherishing those moments. Thanks for including us.
Congratulations to you all.
God bless you all!
What a beautiful ceremony it was! Thanks for including us.
Congratulations to all of you! God bless you all!
Great pictures! Thanks for including us, we had a blast! Love, Pradeep
What a beautiful wedding! Congratulations to your daughter, her new husband and your family!