Beautiful Balmy Weekend in Ithaca, NY

Hello and Happy Friday! How is your week going? Good? Ready for a relaxing Saturday and Sunday? We sure are. Last weekend we were in Ithaca, NY settling our daughter into her shared apartment for the upcoming school year. A crazy two day trip that went by in a flash.

Balmy Beautiful Weekend in Ithaca

It was a balmy beautiful weekend in Ithaca when we arrived. Mild temperatures, kinda cloudy, kinda sunny, burst of rain, and then balmy again. Nice change for us from our always sunny skies here in California.

As I mentioned this was a very quick trip. On Friday we stopped by the ever popular bagel shop CTB short for Collegetown Bagels for breakfast, then shopping for home stuff for our daughter, then lunch at Greenhouse Cafe, followed by pizza dinner at Finger Lakes Cider House.

Roasted Brussels Sprout Grilled Cheese Sandwich at the Greenhouse Cafe

Had to mention that we had the most unique roasted brussels sprouts grilled cheese sandwich at the Greenhouse Cafe. Roasted brussels sprouts seasoned with onions and garlic, chopped oilves, and melted mozzarella on ciabatta roll. It was yummy! Can’t wait to try it at home.

On Saturday we had breakfast at Milkstand and then more shopping for bedding and kitchen appliances, followed by dinner at this outstanding Thai restaurant called Thai Basil. Their drunken noodles was out of this world!

That’s our whirlwind trip to Ithaca. Headed back home on a 6am flight back to San Francisco. School has started this week. My daughter is settling in nicely into her third year of university.

Wishing you all a fabulous relaxing weekend!