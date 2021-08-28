Cornell University, Finger Lakes Cider Tasting & Waterfalls in Ithaca, NY

Hello and Happy Weekend 😊. Today I’d like to share these beautiful photos from our recent trip to Upstate New York where we dropped our daughter off at university. A bittersweet moment it was 😥🥰. Oh how fast the young ones grow up!
Ithaca and Finger Lakes, New York
I heard so much about this area, about how beautiful it is with lakes and waterfalls and hiking trails. But really nothing prepared me for how gorgeous Ithaca and Finger Lakes district are.
Lush green vegetation with blue skies, lakes, creeks, rivers and waterfalls in every direction – it truly is a magical nature feast.
Cider and Shrub Tasting
The Finger Lakes area is dotted with wineries and cideries. Each cidery offering tastings of locally made hard cider, non alcoholic shrubs, brandy, and more.
Streams, Waterfalls and Gorges
Touring Cornell University
Cornell University has to be the most beautiful campus in the country!
I’ve never seen a college campus so beautiful. Where can students walk past streams and waterfalls, creeks and gardens to get from one class to the next. Rolling hills, emerald green vegetation, and old fashioned charm are what students experience here.
Can you believe our daughter walked past this waterfall countless times to attend her fashion design and information technology classes! Oh, and that building in the back was her dorm last semester.
College of Human Ecology what a fun college to explore
European style village and gothic architecture
Dorms and buildings transport you to a charming English village.
College of Computer Science
Cornell Botanical Gardens
Cornell has world renowned botanical gardens that cover over 500 acres. Gardens and natural areas on the Cornell University Campus can be explored by foot, by car, or by bicycles. At any given season, the gardens change from spring time cherry blossoms, to vibrant fall colors, and winter white scenery, When we visited in late August it was green, peaceful, and lush.
The Lotus Pond
Visions of Monet’s Garden
We had a wonderful relaxing few days in Ithaca, NY, and got to explore the area and discover as Rani gets ready to start a new year of in-person classes.
For those of you dropping your children at university, I wish them a great year ahead! Let’s look forward to when they come home for Thanksgiving!
Have a fabulous weekend everyone.
