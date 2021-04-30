Rani’s Twins Have Hatched!

Happy Friday! Folks, if you saw last Friday’s post on my daughter Rani’s freshmen year experience with a bird’s nest right in her dorm room window, you are probably wondering what’s happening with that nature show now? Rani’s chicks hatched! Just in time for Mother’s Day 💗!

The chicks hatched yesterday!

I am so excited to share with you today that in Rani’s little bird’s nest her twin chicks have arrived!! The hatched one day apart as the eggs themselves were laid one day apart. Rani has been sending us video after video and I am so thrilled to share them with you here. What an amazing Freshmen year experience to remember 🥰.

Mom and Dad are so used to Rani that they let her get very close. But not too close, please!

Chick Number 1 hatched fist

Then chick number 2 hatched the next day

“Baby #2, I swear I saw it crack out of the shell a teeny bit, but she quickly hopped over when she saw me.”

Did you know?

Ever since the nest building started 2 weeks ago Rani has been doing research on this couple and here’s what she found out. Doves mate for life. They lay 2 eggs and sometimes they are laid one day apart. The incubation period is 2 weeks. The first chick hatched exactly 2 weeks later and the second chick hatched the next day.

Here are more pics and videos!

Wishing you a fabulous weekend!

