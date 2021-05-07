Hello and happy Friday! Mother’s Day is this Sunday! I’m so excited for all the Moms who will be treated to a relaxing day by their family 🥰. If you are looking for recipes to make for your Mom on the upcoming Sunday give this sweet, beautiful and healthy dessert a try.

I can’t say enough good things about this Greek yogurt parfait. I’ve made it so many times over the years and its always and I mean always a huge hit. Everyone loves this sweet creamy dessert. It is the perfect combination of sweet and creamy with lots of berries, and somehow knowing that it’s made with yogurt makes us enjoy it even more, knowing that we are indulging in a dessert that is healthyish too.

The easiest dessert to whip up

This is the easiest dessert to make that even little kids can make it for their Mom. A delicious Greek yogurt parfait lightly sweetened, flavored with vanilla and fruity jam, and topped with beautiful berries. Add in chia seeds for added goodness but also to slightly thicken the yogurt as it absorbs any liquid released by the yogurt, making the parfait a thick creamy dessert. Delicious delicious delicious this dessert is . And it’s beautiful too. Give it a try!

Sweet Greek Yogurt with Chia Seeds and Berries

serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups Greek yogurt. I used nonfat Fage, you can make it with any type of Greek yogurt

2 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp fruity jam like strawberry, blackberry.

4 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1-2 cups berries of your choice

Edible flower petals for decoration – such as pesticide free roses, scented geraniums, or nasturtium blossoms

Directions:

In a bowl mix together Greek yogurt, chia seeds, powdered sugar, jam, and vanilla. Taste and adjust accordingly if you want it sweeter add 1tsp powdered sugar at a time or add more jam until its to your liking. Transfer to a decorative serving bowl.

Top the yogurt with berries. Decorate with edible flowers. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Serve chilled.

Cook’s Notes: You can use any sweetener of your choice like honey, maple syrup, or agave syrup. I find these change the color of the yogurt from creamy white to a pale yellow. You can also top the parfait with crushed pistachios and walnuts or pecans. You can save the remainder of the yogurt in the refrigerator for up to 2 days as long as the berries are on top and not mixed into the yogurt.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

