My eldest daughter got engaged this past weekend! What a nail biter of a day it was! Mainly because it was orchestrated to be a surprise for her. Well I’m happy to report we pulled off a wonderfully romantic surprise proposal last Saturday. In this post I wanted to share with you pics of the Indian engagement ceremony we had right after Sri said YES!

The rituals of an Indian engagement ceremony

An engagement ceremony in the Indian culture is not only the celebration of the engaged couple, but the coming together of two families. To symbolize this newly developing bond among the two families an engagement ceremony is held with family and friends. During the ceremony along with a brief prayer both sets of parents exchange sweets, flowers, including gifts for the newly engaged couple such as a sari for the girl and traditional Indian attire for the guy. After the ceremony a feast is had with all.

Our intimate engagement ceremony in an unpredictable year

If it were any normal year, we would have invited all our friends and family with some even flying in from all over the country to attend the engagement ceremony. But this is no ordinary year! It’s a once in a century type of year (you know what I mean). To keep it safe and still have a festive celebration we decided to have a very intimate engagement ceremony with just our family and Pranav’s parents. Here is a look at our 2020 Sridevi and Pranav’s engagement ceremony.

A light for Lord Ganesha – the remover of obstacles







Lord Ganesh is worshiped before starting anything new. He is worshipped as the lord of beginnings and as the lord of removing obstacles. Lord Ganesha paves the way for us to move forward in life with positive energy..

Exchanging of sweets, flowers and gifts for the couple







Exchanging cones filled with chocolates and Indian sweets

Lots of hugs to go around 🥰😍















Family pics

Zoom calls with family from all over the world

















Toasting the evening with champagne and cider 🍾🥂





























Family dinner with Italian cuisine

Ending the night with chocolate cake

A special thanks to our photographer Sri’s uncle Mahesh!!

A heart felt congratulations to the newly engaged couple ❤️💙

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

