My eldest daughter got engaged this past weekend! What a nail biter of a day it was! Mainly because it was orchestrated to be a surprise for her. Well I’m happy to report we pulled off a wonderfully romantic surprise proposal last Saturday. In this post I wanted to share with you pics of the Indian engagement ceremony we had right after Sri said YES!
The rituals of an Indian engagement ceremony
An engagement ceremony in the Indian culture is not only the celebration of the engaged couple, but the coming together of two families. To symbolize this newly developing bond among the two families an engagement ceremony is held with family and friends. During the ceremony along with a brief prayer both sets of parents exchange sweets, flowers, including gifts for the newly engaged couple such as a sari for the girl and traditional Indian attire for the guy. After the ceremony a feast is had with all.
Our intimate engagement ceremony in an unpredictable year
If it were any normal year, we would have invited all our friends and family with some even flying in from all over the country to attend the engagement ceremony. But this is no ordinary year! It’s a once in a century type of year (you know what I mean). To keep it safe and still have a festive celebration we decided to have a very intimate engagement ceremony with just our family and Pranav’s parents. Here is a look at our 2020 Sridevi and Pranav’s engagement ceremony.
A light for Lord Ganesha – the remover of obstacles
Lord Ganesh is worshiped before starting anything new. He is worshipped as the lord of beginnings and as the lord of removing obstacles. Lord Ganesha paves the way for us to move forward in life with positive energy..
12 thoughts on “The Indian Engagement Ceremony”
I’m so happy for your family, Kalpana! Best wishes to your family! Thanks for sharing your photos! Linda
Beautiful couple ❣️
Your mom would have been so happy ❣️
Glad to see your dad is doing well!
I’m super happy for your fam! We will be there!!
Selvi
Congratulations to Sri and Pranav. Fabulous Captures of the Engagement Ceremony. Sri looks stunning and Pranav is very handsome and together they make a Lovely Couple. Loved the ambience and the lovely Setting for this important Event. Best wishes and a Life full of Wedded Bliss.
Very beautifully done! All of you look beautiful!
Thanks for sharing.
God bless the couple!
A truly magical evening!! Thanks Kalpana for depicting the entire evening in such a beautiful way!! We are surely blessed to add such a beautiful daughter to our family. The hugs & tears of joy, the smiles and cheers of champagne in your well manicured backyard has added to the warmth & love. Looking forward to many more happy occasions 😊
Wow. Nice post. Enjoyed going through your collecting of photographs. You’re very welcome. As I said it was my pleasure and good fortune. Can’t believe just like yesterday she was crawling all over my Marin Apt living room and look at her now! Pranav is an amazing gentleman in many ways and they are so lucky to have found each other. Mahesh
This is all so great! So glad we could be a part of it. Love to you all!
Pradeep and Rushmi
How truly special!! Thank you for sharing this wonderful, beautiful ritual – very honored to be a part of your community! Gorgeous pictures of both families! Congratulations again to Sri and Pranav on their engagement and to both your families!🎉❤️
Kalpana, thank you for sharing pix of of this beautiful ceremony! What a wonderful way to start your marriage journey🥰
Congratulations!!!!!
How thrilling Kalpana! Thank you so much for sharing these happy images of your beautiful family, and new family, and all the wonderful rituals surrounding this day of joy! Blessings to all!