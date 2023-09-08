Friday Flowers. Daughter Sridevi’s Late Summer Flower and Veggie Patch

Happy Friday! Hope you had a good week and are ready for the weekend. Today I’d like to spotlight my daughter Sridevi’s summer garden which is looking amazing. I’m so proud of her! The apple does not fall far from the tree 🥰🍅🥕💐.

Marigold Pics from My daughter Sridevi’s Garden

Marigolds are beautiful flowers with the added bonus of keeping pests away in a veggie garden. My daughter Sri planted a wonderful selection of marigolds that she grew from seed and planted around her veggie plants to keep the pests away. These marigolds grew to 3 feet tall! Here are pics of marigolds in all colors and sizes courtesy of my daughter Sri.

The Veggie Patch Bounty

All I can say is that those marigolds must have worked, because Sri got a fabulous bonanza of veggies this summer 🍅🥕. And folks, she grew them all from seed! Tomato plants, carrots, kale, chard, cucumbers and peppers from seed.

Tomatoes, peppers and flowers overflowing in Sri’s late summer garden

Flowers to delight the senses

Sri started seeds for zinnias, marigolds, and bachelor buttons back in winter and planted them in spring. She was surprised how much bigger her plants were compared to what she found in the nursery.

Blues, yellows, reds, coral, purple, orange and more

Dried flowers to savor the beauty

Sri is experimenting with drying flowers and herbs too 🌿🌼.

That’s a look at daughter Sri’s garden 🥕🍅💐

Hope you enjoyed this colorful look at my daughter Sridevi’s garden. Have a wonderful weekend and Happy Gardening!



