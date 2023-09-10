Roasted Heirloom Tomato Soup with Fresh Herbs

Hey folks, have a bounty of tomatoes from the garden? Here is a delicious soup recipe that’s easy and uses a generous amount of tomatoes. Just roast and blend. Give it a try!

About the recipe

My daughter has gotten into gardening big time specifically veggie gardening. And this summer she has had a bonanza of tomatoes 🍅!

This recipe was her husband Pranav’s way to use up a lot of tomatoes from the garden in a homemade soup. He brought it for a dinner we had on a Sunday night and it was delicious.

Pranav on the left with daughter Sri in the middle

Thick and creamy and packed with intense tomato flavor, this is a robust tomato soup.

Roasting the tomatoes and garlic really intensifies the flavors. While the tomatoes are roasting, on the stovetop caramelize the onions by slow cooking them on low heat until tender. Between the roasted tomatoes, garlic and caramelized onions you get a flavor packed tomato soup that’s wonderfully robust. You can add cream or leave it out, either way this recipe makes a lip smacking tomato soup 😋.

Roasted Heirloom Tomato Soup

recipe contributed by Pranav

Ingredients:

6 – 8 cups heirloom tomatoes sliced

2 large onions

8-10 garlic cloves

5-6 basil leaves

2 tsp fresh oregano

5 cups vegetable broth

1/4 cup cream (optional)

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Butter for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F.

On a cookie sheet or roasting pan place all the tomatoes and garlic. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil. Place in the oven and roast until the tomatoes are cooked and garlic is soft – about 30 minutes.

In the meantime on the stove top warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Slow cook the onions on low heat to caramelize them – about 20 minutes. Add the roasted tomatoes to the onions. Add veggie broth, and herbs.

Bring the soup to a low boil. Turn the stove off. Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth (be careful!!! As the soup is hot!) . Transfer soup back onto the pot, taste for salt and adjust accordingly. Finish with 2 tbsp of butter and melt into the soup. If using cream add it now. Serve soup warm with extra black pepper.



Happy Sunday Soup Day 🍅!