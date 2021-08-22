Fresh Tomato Soup With Love From THika

Hello and Happy Sunday! I am so excited to be sharing this recipe with you all!! It comes to you from Thika, Kenya – a delicious fresh tomato soup courtesy of our cousin Minal.

About the recipe

Okay as some of you may know I just returned from a holiday in Kenya this July and had a wonderful time with our family there. As you can expect we spent a lot of time having delicious foods both local Kenyan, Swahili and Indian. This recipe is shared by our cousin Minal who joined us on safari when we went to Masai Mara this summer.









Every night after a long day of game drives we would enjoy a wonderful dinner with soup as our first course. One evening while Minal and I were chatting and enjoying an especially yummy tomato soup Minal mentioned how she has her own version of a delicious fresh tomato soup that is the easiest to make. Did I hear the words easy and delicious? I’m on board!







Easy as 1,2,3!!

Minal shared her recipe and folks it really is the easiest tomato soup ever!! Just place the veggies, salt, pepper and herbs in the instapot or pressure cooker; cook and blend! That’s it!

If you have an instapot or pressure cooker, you’ll be blown away how easy this fresh tomato soup is to make. Just place the whole tomatoes, one large potato, onion, garlic, herb of your choice, salt and pepper. No cutting, no chopping, just add them in. Pressure cook for 20 minutes. Then blend until smooth. Creamy, flavorful, warm and compfy. This is one delicious tomato soup!

Use fresh juicy tomatoes in season

Fresh juicy tomatoes work awesome in this soup 🍅🍅🍅.

Heirloom tomatoes from our neighbor Jim

No oil needed

No oil in this recipe folks. Just good fresh ingredients. Talk about really healthy soup, this has to be it.

Choose herb of your choice

Minal’s original recipe had cilantro as her herb of choice. But I decided to make my soup with fresh oregano from the garden. Try it with fresh basil, thyme or cilantro, anything goes.

No broth required

You’ll be amazed how much water gets released from the tomatoes. It’s as if cups and cups of water had been added.

Serve with a light sandwich and salad for a delicious lunch

With love from Thika

Here is a recipe for a delicious fresh tomato soup with love from Thika. Give it a try!

Fresh Tomato Soup from Thika Love

recipe contributed by cousin Minal in Thika, Kenya

Ingredients:

6 large juicy tomatoes

3 small potatoes peeled

1 onion peeled

4 garlic cloves

Salt and pepper

Fresh herbs of your choice – a few sprigs

Butter for garnish (optional)

Directions:

In the instapot or pressure cooker place the tomatoes. You can cut the top off and core before placing it in the pot. Add the potatoes, onion, garlic and herbs. Add salt and pepper. Add 1/2 cup water if you like but not needed. Turn the instapot on and pressure cook on high for 20 minutes. Wait for the pressure to release. The tomatoes will be all soft and floating in tomato water.

Cool a bit and then blend in a blender until smooth. Taste and adjust for salt.

Serve with black pepper and a pad of butter.



