Apple Ginger Cupcakes with Candied Ginger

Think of this as an amped up version of my most popular cake, Apple Ginger Cake.

Apple Ginger Cake An apple cake that is not too sweet, not too dry, but just right? This recipe is the one. This apple cake is the perfect balance of sweet with a little kick of spices, all mixed together with grated fresh apples and fresh ginger.

A cupcake version with more ginger flavor

In this variation I took my super yummy and oh so delicious apple ginger cake and baked them as cupcakes. I also added something new in this recipe – small pieces of soft candied ginger.

The candied ginger adds fabulous texture giving you a little chewy surprise in every bite. Really a wonderful addition that boosts the ginger flavor.

Fresh ginger plus candied ginger for lovely fragrance and texture.

Fresh ginger adds fabulous fragrance and when combined with apples it’s a wonderful combination of flavors which also gives a moist dimension to the cake. Go a bit further and add bits of candied ginger in the batter and this cake tastes even better.

With fall in the air, these sweet apple ginger cupcakes are the perfect treat on a cool Autumn afternoon 🍂.

Apple Ginger Cupcake with Candied Ginger

makes 12 cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pan

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup softened butter, plus about 1 tsp softened butter for pan

1/4 cup canola oil

1 tsp vanilla

3 tbsp fresh grated ginger

2 large eggs

1 cup shredded fresh apples or 1 1/2 cups chopped fresh apples (from about 3 small apples)

1/4 cup soft candied ginger chopped up into small pieces

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter 12 cupcake baking pan. Sprinkle with sugar and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

In another bowl whisk together with a hand blender the eggs, sugar, vanilla, oil and butter until creamy and well combined. Add the fresh grated ginger, shredded apples and candid ginger and mix in.

Combine the liquid mixture with the flour mixture and mix together.

Scoop batter into buttered cupcake baking dish and bake for 30-35 minutes until a took pick inserted in the center of one of the cupcake comes out clean.

Cool for 15 minutes before taking out of baking pan. Serve dusted with powdered sugar.