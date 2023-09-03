It’s fig season with fresh figs in abundance at the markets and even on home fig trees. This salad takes wonderful sweet figs and adds them to a light greens salad.
The occasion
I made this delicious fig salad for an intimate brunch with my friend Rose. I hadn’t seen her in months, all summer in fact, so it was great to meetup and catchup after a long hiatus 💕. And since it’s fresh fig season I took a light fresh fig salad for our brunch.
Rose had made what she does best – baked goods. A quiche, apple cheddar scones and cardamom chocolate chip cookies. I took this fresh fig salad. A delicious and wholesome brunch made even more perfect with a dear friend 💕.
About the salad
This is a delicious light salad with sweet juicy fresh figs that are in season. To sweeten it just a little more I added sweet dates, and then added thinly sliced onions, Parmesan cheese and pistachios, all tossed in a sweet vinaigrette. Super easy, sophisticated and delicious. Give this wonderful salad a try this fig season.
Fresh Fig Salad
Ingredients:
1 bag of mixed salad greens (about 4-6 cups)
4-6 fresh figs cut into quarters
2-3 dates cut into small pieces
Few roasted pistachios and sunflower seeds
1 small onion thinly sliced
Parmesan cheese (optional)
Vinaigrette of your choice – I used a sweet vinaigrette. Here are my favorites.
Directions:
In a large salad bowl place all the ingredients except the dressing. When ready to serve salad, drizzle with desired dressing and toss everything together. Serve right away.
Happy Sunday Salad Day!
