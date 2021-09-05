Mission Fig & White Peach, Raspberry Fruit and Nut Salad With Peach Vinaigrette

“Fruits, nuts, cucumbers, spring mix salad.” This was the text I got from my Auntie Uma with this colorful photo.

Her photo was so enticing I asked her what’s in the salad? Her answer “ Fruits, nuts, sprouts, spring mix, onions, cucumbers, peaches. and crushed garlic.” I asked what’s the dressing? Her response “Peach vinegar and olive oil from my trip to California”

















Uma Aunty’s salad is all I could think of for days until I stopped by the farmer’s market and picked up a wide variety of fruits and vegetables and made my own version of this enticing dish.















Flexible salad with fabulous results

Don’t have sprouts? No problem. Add sunflowers seeds, Want to add pistachios? Go ahead. Play around with an array of veggies and fruits that are in season and drizzle the salad with a fruity vinaigrette and olive oil. Really easy to make with gorgeous results, give this delicious and colorful salad a try!

MISSION FIGS, WHITE PEACH, & RASPBERRY FRUIT AND NUT SALAD WITH PEACH Vinaigrette

recipe contributed by Uma Aunty

Ingredients:

4 cups lettuce mix

1 peach cut into chunks

1 cup raspberries

6 fresh figs cut into quarters

Almonds – as much as you want

Roasted pistachios – as much as you want

1 small onion thinly sliced

1 Persian cucumber cut into slices

Lunchbox bell peppers – red, yellow and orange cut into thin slices

Dates – 4 pitted and cut in quarters, or as much as you want

1 garlic clove minced

Sprouted moong beans or peppita seeds or sunflower seeds

Salt and pepper

Fruity vinaigrette such as peach, pear or apple vinegar

Olive oil

Any cheese – optional

Directions:

Make the vinaigrette: In a mini jar or bowl whisk together minced garlic, 4 tbsp vinegar and 4 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper. Taste and adjust for salt. Set aside.

Assemble the salad. Gently toss all the veggies, fruits, nuts and seeds together with desired dressing. Save any extra dressing for next time. Serve salad right away.