Beet Blueberry Orange Salad

With a colorful array of vegetables and fruits such as burgundy beets, bright oranges, moody blueberries, all tossed with a mix of greens and then garnished with big brown walnuts – seriously folks, this salad is a feast for the eyes.

About the recipe

This recipe is shared by my friend Padmini who is an outstanding cook! I absolutely love anything and everything she makes. And she cooks everything with love and passion for her craft. It’s truly a treat when I am invited to her place for lunch or dinner; though we haven’t had that opportunity in over a year! And you know why 😉! This recipe then comes from my recipe box from over a year ago when I was over at Padmini’s place for lunch last February.

Beauty in a salad

Padmini made this beet and orange salad as a first course for lunch that looked gorgeous a tasted delicious. A beautiful combination of ingredients made this salad a feast for the eyes and a delight to eat. The only “work” is cooking the beets. Beets can be steamed, boiled or roasted so do what you prefer. The rest is just toss all the ingredients together with dressing and serve. Sweet, tangy, savory and colorful, you’ll love this salad!

Here is a fresh and fun salad courtesy of my friend Padmini. Enjoy!







Beet, Orange and Blueberry Salad

courtesy of Padmini

Ingredients:

1 beet cooked the way you like. You can boil them with vinegar and salt for 30 minutes. Or steam in a steamer for 30 minutes. Or roast the with olive oil in the oven. Then cut the beet into small chunks and set aside.

1 orange peeled and flesh segments separated.

1 cup fresh blueberries

4 cups fresh salad greens

Pickled onions (optional)

1/4 cup olives (optional)

Balsamic vinaigrette

Toasted walnuts as much as you want

Directions:

In a salad bowl place the beets, orange, olives, blueberries and pickled onions. Top with salad greens and set aside until ready to serve.

Right before serving toss the salad with desired amount of vinaigrette

Top with walnuts and serve right away.

