I love balsamic vinegar! I love the fruity, sweet and syrupy flavor with a tangy edge. Balsamic vinegar perks up any salad and gives it that restaurant quality pizzaz. Well aged balsamic vinegar is thick, fruity and sweet that in Italy balsamic vinegar drizzled over vanilla ice cream is an extremely popular after dinner dessert. I tell you folks, if you can find a good balsamic vinegar at your local specialty shops it’s worth the indulgence. The fruity flavor that comes through in these artisanal small batch vinegars is unparalleled and elevates even simple greens salad into something gourmet.

A good balsamic vinaigrette is a home chefs secret sauce. Once you know how to whip up a good vinaigrette dressing, any salad you make is going to taste outstanding. Here is a recipe for a simple vinaigrette made with delicious balsamic vinegar.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

4 tbsp balsamic vinegar

6 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Pour the balsamic vinegar in a small bowl. Add salt and pepper. Next pour the olive oil.

Whisk until the olive oil gets incorporated into the vinegar and the dressing emulsifies and gets slightly thickened. Add more olive oil if you want the dressing on the thinner side. Taste for salt and adjust accordingly.

Dressing is ready to toss with salad of your choice.