This pasta recipe is my eldest daughter’s favorite that she makes almost every week. A simple pasta that tastes so good that whenever I ask her what she put in it, she laughs and says its just has leeks, tomatoes, garlic and pasta, all garnished with fresh basil. Really folks it doesn’t get easier than this. For a delicious pasta that can be whipped up in a few minutes give it a try!

Leek and Cherry Tomato Pasta

recipe contributed by Sridevi

serves 2-3

Ingredients:

2 large leeks white and light green parts finely cut

4 garlic cloves minced

1 small box of cherry tomatoes about 15 cut in half

Lots of fresh basil leaves as much as you want

1/2 box of rigatoni pasta

Salt and black pepper

Olive oil

Parmesan cheese for garnish (optional)

Red chili flakes (optional)

Directions:

Make pasta according to package directions. Set aside.

In a large saute pan warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the garlic and leeks, and chili flakes if using. Shallow fry until leeks are tender. Then add the cherry tomatoes. Cook the tomatoes until little tender about 3-5 minutes. Add salt and plenty of fresh ground black pepper.

Add the cooked pasta and stir together. Warm through for an additional 2-3 minutes. Add fresh chopped basil and serve warm with Parmesan cheese.

Cook’s Notes: Add baby spinach or any tender greens to up the veggies.

Happy weekend everyone!

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

