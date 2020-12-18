December Sunset II

Just last week I posted pics of a gorgeous sunset right outside our family room. Three days later as I’m sitting in the same spot at the same time I caught another spectacular sunset in shades of pink, peach, lilac and lavender. The sky became vibrant and like magic it all faded just as fast.

Another gorgeous sunset

5.03pm

5:04pm

5.05pm

Nightfall

Hope you are having a good December.

Have a relaxing weekend everyone.

