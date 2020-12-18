Just last week I posted pics of a gorgeous sunset right outside our family room. Three days later as I’m sitting in the same spot at the same time I caught another spectacular sunset in shades of pink, peach, lilac and lavender. The sky became vibrant and like magic it all faded just as fast.
Another gorgeous sunset
5.03pm
5:04pm
5.05pm
Nightfall
Hope you are having a good December.
Have a relaxing weekend everyone.
2 thoughts on “December Sunset II”
Wow ! Beautiful pictures!
Thanks for sharing
AMAZING! Thanks for sharing!🙏🏽😍