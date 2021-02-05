Happy Friday! Hope your first week of February is going well. Today I wanted to share these spectacular sunset pictures from our front balcony.
February Sunset
As usual our sunset colors appear in the sky like magic and just like that in as little as 3 minutes the sky turns to twilight blue skies. Enjoy.
5:39:55pm
5:40:32pm
5:40:43pm
5:40:48pm
5:41:00pm
5:41:39pm
5:42:20pm
5:42:47PM
Have good weekend everyone!
4 thoughts on “February Sunset. Pink Skies”
Wow! Very beautiful!
How glorious. Thank you for sharing.
Breathtaking photos!! We are so blessed to witness such beauty. Thank you for sharing.🥰🌄. Enjoy your Friday and weekend!
So beautiful! Thank you for sharing!