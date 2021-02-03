I’m so excited to share this recipe for a non-alcoholic ruby red mocktail just in time for Valentine’s Day. With citrus aplenty and in season this is an awesome drink made with blood oranges. The best part? It’s a no fuss recipe that just requires that you mix, stir, and serve. Give it a try!

About the recipe

Our daughter Anjali made this blood orange drink for Valentine’s Day last year, and we laughed at her pick because it was Red Red Red, so appropriate for Valentine’s Day 🥰❤️❣️🍷!

If you like oranges and pomegranate juice you will love this drink. Its citrusy, tangy, sweet and fizzy. Honey adds a hint of natural sweetness while the pomegranate juice and blood oranges give the drink that ruby red color! Add in fizzy sparkling water and voila! A delicious ruby red non-alcoholic drink that is gorgeous to look at and delicious!

This is a recipe from one of our favorite go-to cookbooks called Dry. Non-alcoholic Cocktails, Cordials and Clever Concoctions by Clare Liardet. It’s a little cookbook dedicated to all drinks non-alcoholic with a wide variety of fun and eclectic recipes. These drinks are so delicious that you don’t even miss the alcohol!

Not only is it the perfect drink for Valentine’s Day dinner, it’s the perfect in-season drink to make as citrus such as blood oranges and oranges are aplenty at the markets.

Blood Orange Sunrise Mocktail

makes 4 drinks

from the book Dry by Clare Liardet

Ingredients:

100ml fresh pomegranate juice

Juice of 2 blood oranges

Juice of 1/2 a lime

3 tsp honey

Sparkling water

2 twists of blood orange peel

Ice cubes

Cook’s Notes: If you can’t find blood oranges, go ahead and use regular oranges! You will still get that fabulous red color from the pomegranate juice.

Directions:

In a small bowl whisk together honey, lime juice and blood orange juice.

Evenly pour pomegranate juice in 4 glasses. Next evenly pour the orange juice and honey syrup. Add in a couple of ice cubes. Then pour 1/4 cup of sparkling water or mineral water. Stir and serve!

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

