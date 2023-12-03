Ceramics Shopping in the Markets of Mexico City, Mexico

Did someone say local pottery? That’s all I heard from my daughter when she visited Mexico City earlier this year, and if I had to be honest, pottery shopping is what I was most excited about doing in Mexico City 😁.

The artisanal markets of Mexico City

Mexico City has over 300 street markets and artisanal markets strewn throughout the city in every neighborhood and area you go to. Street markets and artisanal markets are a huge part of the culture here. And I loved it!!

I’m a HUGE fan of local artisanal pieces especially pottery

In Mexico, pottery is a big part of the local culture. From serving dishes, to cups, mugs, tequila bottles, to cooking ware, pottery is an integral part of Mexican culture. Here in Mexico City, pottery from all parts of Mexico are sold at the local markets.

Talavera, Servin, Earthenware, from Guerrero, Oaxaca, Michoacán, and more

Mexico City’s bazaars sell locally made pottery, clothing, jewelry and all sorts of artisanal goods from all parts of Mexico. A meeting place for vendors to sell to locals and tourists alike.

Shopping at the markets

I went to the markets almost everyday! So much choice it was overwhelming! I had to think about what to get and would go back a few times to purchase what caught my eye – which was everything LOL.

Bought a little of every type of pottery 😄

Folks, I did go pottery crazy! Mugs, plates, serving dishes, pitchers, I bought them all 😄. In fact one of the stalls I went back to a few times, by the third visit he introduced me to his Mom who was at the stall “Mom, My favorite customer is back 🥰”

I bought pottery for myself, my daughter and my sister in Philadelphia. Now the hard part was packing all this pottery! I was afraid customs back in U.S. was going to stop me and ask “What are you doing with all this pottery 🤣🤣? “

My favorite excursion in Mexico City. Pottery shopping!

I had a blast shopping for pottery in Mexico City! It was truly a wonderful experience surrounded by handmade pottery, each one a work of art in its own way.

I hope you enjoyed this colorful look at local Mexican pottery. The next time you visit a new destination, seek out the local artisanal markets for locally made goods. Its a glimpse into the local culture and handicrafts.

Happy Sunday Everyone!