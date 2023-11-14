Here is a recipe for an Indian potato stir fry given wonderful fragrance, flavor and nutrients with fresh mustard greens.

Mustard greens

Mustard greens are an ever popular super greens used by many East Asian cultures that are especially favored by Chinese cooks where they just lightly saute with garlic and serve it up on the table.

Packed with nutrients, mustard greens are a wonderful addition to any dish. Mustard greens are low in calories yet high in fiber and have many essential vitamins and minerals and in particular they’re a rich source of vitamins C and K.

About the recipe

Here I added fresh mustard greens that I picked up from the farmer’s market into an Indian potato stir fry. The greens add their unique mustard fragrance to the dish – kinda bitter, kinda earthy, this curry makes a wonderful accompaniment for a warm bowl of daal and rice.

The spices are minimal to allow the wonderful aroma of mustard greens to come through. Just a pinch of asafetida, chili powder and turmeric turn these potatoes and mustard greens into a delicious stir fry.

Mustard Greens Stir Fry with Potatoes

Ingredients:

6 cups fresh mustard greens finely chopped

10 small potatoes cut into chunks

Olive oil

1 tsp cumin seeds (optional)

1 tsp asafetida

1 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp chili powder

Salt

1 small lemon

Cilantro for garnish

Directions:

In a pot warm 1 tbsp olive oil. To the warm oil add the cumin seeds and let them brown for about 15-20 seconds. Then add the spices and fry in the oil for 2-3 seconds. Immediately add the mustard greens and potatoes. Add salt and mix into the veggies.

Cover the pot and cook until the potatoes are tender – about 10-15 minutes. Check periodically to make sure there is enough moisture. Add little water if needed to continue cooking the potatoes until tender.

Turn the stove off. Add juice of 1 lemon and garnish with fresh cilantro. Serve warm along with daal and rice or with chapati.