This greens and potato stir fry is one of my all time favorite Indian dishes. I love the simple flavors of this dish that shouts comfort food for me. It’s an easy Indian stir fry curry spiced with just turmeric and cumin seeds. The rest of the flavors come from the veggies which are onions, greens such as Swiss chard and kale and golden yukon potatoes. Really that’s all it takes to make a delicious veggie stir fry that can be had as a stuffing inside a wrap, had along with a steaming bowl of daal, and rice , or with naan and chapti. Delicious, wholesome, and healthy, i hope you will give it a try!

TURMERIC SPICED KALE AND SWISS CHARD POTATO STIR FRY

Ingredients:

6 yukon gold potatoes cut into 2 inch pieces

1 bunch swissh chard ribs removed and finely cut

1 bunch kale ribs removed and finely cut

1 medium white or yellow onion finely cut

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric

1 green chili finely diced (optional)

Chili powder (as much as you want)

Salt

Oil

juice of 1 small lemon

Fresh cliantro for garnish (optional)

Directions:

In a saute pan heat 1 tbsp oil. Then add the cumin seeds an toast them until slightly browned about 1 minute.

Next add the onions and fry until the edges are slightly browned about 3-5 minutes. Add the turmeric powder and stir in. Next add the potatoes and 1/2 tsp salt. Stir everything together and cook until potatoes are almost tender but not not completely. About 5-10 minutes.

Next add all the greens and additional 1/ tsp salt. Stir in and cook covered for 5 minutes to cook the greens and until the potatoes are tender. Kale swiss chard potato stir fry is ready.

Add lemon juice and mix in. Top with fresh cilantro before serving.

