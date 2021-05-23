Here’s a beautiful salad to serve up this weekend made with springy greens, red strawberries, sweet dates and creamy blue cheese, all tossed with a lemon honey mustard vinaigrette. Folks, when I made this salad Hitesh and I finished all of it! Its really really good. Give it try!

Dates and bleu cheese a fabulous combo

What makes this salad so delicious is the dates and blue cheese. Such a winning combination these two ingredients are. Dates are really sweet and blue cheese adds that pungent tangy salty flavor to offset that sweetness, making for a lovely combination. Then tossed with a lemony honey mustard vinaigrette, this salad feels very indulgent but really its so healthy. With lush strawberries in season, these too go well with blue cheese🍓,

FRESH STRAWBERRY AND DATE SALAD WITH CREAMY BLEU CHEESE

serves 4

Ingredients:

1 bag of spring green mix

6-8 small strawberries

4 dates pits removed and cut into quarters

Bleu cheese crumbled – as much as you want

Lemon honey mustard vinaigrette 4 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice from 1 lemon, 4-6 tbsp olive oil, 2 tsp honey, 1 tsp mustard, Salt and pepper

Directions:

Make the salad dressing. Set aside.

Assemble the salad. Place the greens in a bowl. Top with strawberries, dates and bleu cheese. Cover and place in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Toss the salad with dressing. Right before serving toss salad with as much dressing as you want. Serve immediately.





