Shakshuka is a very popular Middle Eastern egg dish floating in a thick spicy tomato sauce. My eldest daughter is hooked on shakshuka and likes to make it often on the weekends. She’s made it so many times that she has started modifying the traditional Middle Eastern recipe for a change of taste scenery. In this new variation of shakshuka she made the egg dish Italian style with herbs such as oregano and basil in a marinara tomato sauce with a cheesy mozzarella Parmesan topping. Super delicious, filling and so decadent all at the same time. Serve it with crusty bread to soak up all the tomato sauce and this makes for a fabulous weekend brunch. Give it a try!





ITALIAN STYLE SHAKSHUKA

Ingredients:

4-6 eggs

1 jar of marinara sauce

1 tsp dried oregano

Few fresh basil leaves

Mozzarella cheese as much as you want

Parmesan cheese – 1/4 cup

Salt and pepper



Directions:

In a large flat pan warm the marinara sauce with the oregano and basil until hot and bubbly.

Push the sauce around to make hole like space for the eggs. Gently crack the eggs in the space you made. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Lower the heat, cover the pot and steam the eggs for about 7-8 minutes until all the egg whites are white in color and no longer clear.

Top with cheese and let it melt. Its ready!

Serve hot with a side of crusty bread.





