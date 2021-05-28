With friends and family getting vaccinated folks are slowly starting to see each other in person and actually hanging out. I am seeing friends one or two at a time and with our spectacular weather we’re meeting outside in the garden. Being able to see friends without any restrictions has been liberating. Which leads me to this recipe. I had good friends Rose and Donna for brunch recently and what a relaxing and fun time we had! We had a light lunch of pasta salad with cashews and asparagus, a simple tossed green salad with dates and strawberries, eggs shakshuka Italian style and this delicious blackberry coconut pecan cobbler.

May brunch Menu

Menu worth replicating

Pasta salad with asparagus, cashews and baby spinach

Fresh strawberry date salad with blue cheese

Eggs shakshuka Italian style

Summer Blackberry cobbler with coconut, pecan topping

Tea











This blackberry cobbler that Rose brought tasted amazing! The cobbler was so good that we could have eaten the entire dish, but had to stop ourselves LOL. Soft crunchy buttery crust on top of a decadent blackberry filling that tasted like a big bowl of jam! We had it with whipped cream and it was mouthwatering good!

The mother of all cobblers

Called The Mother of all Cobblers this recipe is from cuisineathome an online cooking magazine. The author describes the topping as the perfect cobbler topping “Crispy, chewy, macaroon like crust with texture, flavor and obscenely easy to make.” I concur, having loved this cobbler so much I made it and it really is that easy to make. If you are in berry season and are looking to make something deliciously sweet and yummy and easy, give this dessert a try!

SUMMER BLACKBERRY COBBLER WITH COCONUT PECAN TOPPING

Recipe from cuisineathome

Ingredients:

For Filling:

8 cups blackberries

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup instant tapioca

Juice of 1/2 lime

Pinch of salt

For Topping:

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup pecans coarsely chopped

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter cubed (1 stick butter)

1 egg

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F



Toss all the filling ingredients in a bowl. Transfer to a baking dish . 2 quart dish works well.

Combine or gently knead together the topping ingredients. Mixture should look like a coarse sandy meal. Add the egg and mix in.

Evenly arrange the topping over the berry mixture. Bake for 45-50 minutes until the topping is golden,, crisp and filling is thick and bubbly.

Cool on a rack for at least 1 hour for the filling to set.

Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

