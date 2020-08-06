Dairy free recipes, From the Kitchen, Quick & Easy Recipes, Sweet Treats

Blackberry Lavender Honey Sauce

With summer in full swing and lots of delicious fresh berries at the markets – this is the perfect time to make a sauce with loads of berries. A honey sauce that isn’t overly sweet and as pretty as can be. It’s the melted butter and fresh blackberries that give this sauce a lovely not so sweet fruity flavor, and little lavender flowers that add a delicate floral fragrance.  This is definitely not your typical overly sweet honey sauce.  Not only does it taste awesome, its the easiest sauce to make.  Just mix all the ingredients together and warm through.

IMG_7445

IMG_7441

IMG_7450

IMG_7454

I have to give a shout out to my daughter Rani who made this sauce for Mother’s Day and served it over Syrian pancakes.  That girl! She loves making fancy foods 😀.  She got the recipe from one of her favorite instagram bloggers Half Baked Harvest.   The original recipe called for passion fruit but Rani made her sauce with blackberries.  I have to say having tasted the sauce I think I prefer juicy plump blackberries!  Serve it over ice cream, over waffles, over pancakes, over Greek yogurt, or even just simple berries and cream. Give it a try!

IMG_7447

IMG_7448

Blackberry Lavender Honey Sauce
from Half Baked Harvest.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons salted butter 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1-2 teaspoons dried lavender
  • 1/4 cup juicy blackberries

For complete instructions take a look at this link Blackberry Lavender Sauce and Syrian Pancakes on Half Baked Harvest. 

IMG_7464

