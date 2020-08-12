A good loaf of French bread slathered with garlic, topped off with cheese and then melted in the oven, there is everything delicious in this combination of flavors – Bread, garlic and melted cheese, what more is there to say? It’s delicious 😋! Garlic bread is the feel good anytime appetizer and favorite spaghetti accompaniment for many of us.

I know there are many recipes out there for garlic bread and here is one more to share with you. This one was created by my daughter Rani. It’s loaded with garlic, two kinds of cheeses and lots of butter. Needless to say low-caloric and healthy does not describe this garlic bread 😀, however if you want to indulge once in a while and have an over the top delicious garlic bread that tastes like something picked up from those big chain Italian restaurants – give this one a try! Try it with good old fashioned spaghetti with marinara sauce!!

Parmesan White Cheddar Garlic Bread

Ingredients:

1 baguette loaf sliced

10 -12 cloves garlic roughly crushed

1 cup Parmesan cheese shredded

1 cup white cheddar shredded

2 sticks of butter

4 tbsp chives minced or use green onions

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Directions:

Soften the butter until creamy and soft.

Add the cheeses, garlic, green onions, and salt to taste. Mix it all together. Set aside.

Brush olive oil on baguette slices on one side and place that side down on baking sheet.

Spread the garlic mixture on top of slices. Sprinkle with black pepper.

Bake at 400F for 12-15 minutes until cheese is golden brown on the edges.

Serve warm.