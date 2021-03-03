Roasted Garlic Zucchini Egg Fritatta

This is a quick and easy egg dish that gets a phenomenal flavor boost from roasted garlic. A fresh and delicious frittata packed with vibrant veggies and protein rich eggs makes for an awesome brunch or lunch.

About the recipe

I made a big batch of roasted garlic spread recently which adds amazing sweet garlicky flavor to any dish. In this recipe I used this roasted garlic as my flavor booster in a simple zucchini egg frittata.

For the frittata I cooked the zucchini first and added roasted garlic. Then mixed in eggs and baked for 30 minutes. This is a quick, easy, delicious, AND healthy dish. Give it a try!











Roasted Garlic Zucchini Frittata

Ingrediens:

2 zucchinis cut into chunks

4 eggs

1 tbsp roasted garlic spread (or 4 garlic cloves minced)

1 small onion finely chopped

1 tsp thyme

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)



Directions:

Pre heat oven to 350 F. Spread 1 tsp olive oil in an 8inch baking dish. Next whisk together 4 eggs with salt and pepper. Set aside.





In a saute pan warm 2 tbsp oil. Add the onions and shallow fry until translucent. Add the zucchini and cook until tender but al-dente. Next add the thyme and roasted garlic and stir in. Add salt and pepper and mix in.









Spread the veggies in the baking dish. Then pour the eggs. Sprinkle with cheese if using.







Bake for 30 minutes until a knife or skewer comes out clean when inserted. Cool for 2 minutes before serving.

Serve with a simple salad for a delicious brunch or lunch.

