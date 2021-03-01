Easy Roasted Garlic Spread

Oh how our family loves roasted garlic. We have it with toasted baguette, have it with cheese and crackers, spread it in sandwiches, use it in cooking, basically we love roasted garlic 😀.

About roasted garlic

What makes roasted garlic so different from cooking with fresh garlic? Roasted garlic is garlic that is roasted in the oven with olive oil. Garlic becomes sweet when roasted, in fact, you kind of even loose that strong garlic flavor, it becomes more subtle and sweet but still retains a garlicky aroma.

Fancy restaurants serve roasted garlic as an appetizer by roasting an entire head of garlic with olive oil, salt and pepper until the garlic is soft and creamy. Served with crackers and cheese it truly is a decadent first course.









About the recipe

In this recipe I chose to make a big jar of roasted garlic spread that I could use whenever in my cooking and also in savory dishes like sandwiches, appetizers, eggs, and salad dressings. Because the garlic is already cooked you can add it to any dish at any time when you want a delicious garlic flavor.





I bought a giant bag of already peeled garlic cloves and used the entire bag to make a big jar of roasted garlic spread. This has to be the easiest spread to make with spectacular results.

All I did was toss the garlic cloves with olive oil, salt and pepper. Then I placed it in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Tossed them around and roasted them for a few more minutes until the cloves were tender. Then I blended the cloves in a food processor until smooth but kept it still a little chunky. Then stored the spread in a sterilized bottle to use later. Seriously easy this recipe is and you will find you’ll reach for this spread over and over again. Give it a try!

Roasted Garlic Spread

Ingredients:

3lbs peeled garlic cloves (I bought mine from Costco)

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Baking sheet

Aluminium foil

Directions:

In a bowl toss together the garlic cloves, olive oil, salt and pepper. Evenly spread them on a baking sheet. Place in a 350 degree oven and bake for 20 minutes. Cook’s Notes: If the garlic starts to brown, cover the baking sheet with aluminum foil and continue to bake.

After 20 minutes gently move the garlic around and continue to bake for an additional 10 minutes until all the cloves are tender.

Take out of the oven and place the garlic in a food processor to blend into a creamy spread. Transfer to a bottle and store in the refrigerator. Alternatively, you can keep the garlic cloves whole if you prefer and then store them in sterilized bottle to use later.

