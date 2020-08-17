From the Kitchen, Quick & Easy Recipes

Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato and Bell Pepper Egg Toast

5 Comments

A farm fresh dish that uses in season tomatoes and peppers.  These veggies are the base of this delicious brunch.  When you saute peppers, onions and cherry tomatoes in a little butter, the flavors are divine!  Then all you need is good farm bread or sourdough, something that can hold up to the egg that will get cooked in it. Next comes the creamy goat cheese which gets slathered on top.  That’s it.  Nothing complicated, just a little effort in cutting the veggies.   Perfect to make for brunch when you want something fresh and delicious. Give it a try!

IMG_1376

IMG_1380

Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato and Bell Pepper Egg Toast
recipe contributed by Rani
serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 bell pepper cut into thin slices or 6 mini peppers cut into thin slices
  • 1 small onion finely sliced
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 2 slices of thick farm bread
  • 2 eggs or if you prefer 4 eggs (2 per person)
  • 1/2 cup fresh creamy goat cheese
  • Butter
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  • Warm 3 tbsp butter in a pan.  Fry the onions, peppers and tomatoes until the peppers are tender about 5 minutes.  Add salt and pepper.  Push the veggies off to the side of the pan.
  • Get ready to make the eggs.  Toast the bread in a toaster.  Cut out a piece from the center of the bread so the egg can be cracked in the middle. Place the toast on the pan and crack an egg on the toast.  Cook to your liking either runny egg or all the way.

IMG_1383

  • Once the eggs are ready, generously season with salt and pepper.  Then top the eggs with goat cheese – as much as you want.

IMG_1385

  • To plate up serve the egg toast along with half of the veggies.

IMG_1377

  • In the same pan make the second egg toast and serve with reminder of the veggies.

IMG_1381

If you are a fan of goat cheese check out these other goat cheese inspired recipes – Goat Cheese recipes.

Happy Monday Everyone! 
Have a good week.

5 thoughts on “Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato and Bell Pepper Egg Toast”

  2. yes, i used to make these all the time – the egg and toast, that is. i don’t remember what i called it but i like ‘man in the moon.’ i’ll try it with the veggies and goat cheese, yum!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s