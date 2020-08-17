Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato and Bell Pepper Egg Toast

“First night of our vacation in California my 8-year-old daughter looked up from under her straw rimmed hat and said “I love California!” Me too, sweet girl, me too.

California will do that to you – seep into your synapses like the scent of gardenias and not let go.

It was a simple plan. Take the kids to California. Show them Santa Barbara, drive up the coast to Big Sur and the Bay Area, and wrap up with friends in Napa Valley and Lake Tahoe. I didn’t know my kids would fall in love with the state by the time we crossed the Golden Gate Bridge, just as I did at age 10. Then we would return every summer thereafter. California is a state that still elicits wonder, no matter your age.”

Hunter Lewis. Food and Wine Editor April, 2020