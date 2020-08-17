A farm fresh dish that uses in season tomatoes and peppers. These veggies are the base of this delicious brunch. When you saute peppers, onions and cherry tomatoes in a little butter, the flavors are divine! Then all you need is good farm bread or sourdough, something that can hold up to the egg that will get cooked in it. Next comes the creamy goat cheese which gets slathered on top. That’s it. Nothing complicated, just a little effort in cutting the veggies. Perfect to make for brunch when you want something fresh and delicious. Give it a try!
Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato and Bell Pepper Egg Toast
recipe contributed by Rani
serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 bell pepper cut into thin slices or 6 mini peppers cut into thin slices
- 1 small onion finely sliced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 2 slices of thick farm bread
- 2 eggs or if you prefer 4 eggs (2 per person)
- 1/2 cup fresh creamy goat cheese
- Butter
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Warm 3 tbsp butter in a pan. Fry the onions, peppers and tomatoes until the peppers are tender about 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Push the veggies off to the side of the pan.
- Get ready to make the eggs. Toast the bread in a toaster. Cut out a piece from the center of the bread so the egg can be cracked in the middle. Place the toast on the pan and crack an egg on the toast. Cook to your liking either runny egg or all the way.
- Once the eggs are ready, generously season with salt and pepper. Then top the eggs with goat cheese – as much as you want.
- To plate up serve the egg toast along with half of the veggies.
- In the same pan make the second egg toast and serve with reminder of the veggies.
If you are a fan of goat cheese check out these other goat cheese inspired recipes – Goat Cheese recipes.
Happy Monday Everyone!
Have a good week.
5 thoughts on “Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato and Bell Pepper Egg Toast”
Some great flavours on this toast! You have given me something new to have on toast!!!
LikeLike
yes, i used to make these all the time – the egg and toast, that is. i don’t remember what i called it but i like ‘man in the moon.’ i’ll try it with the veggies and goat cheese, yum!
LikeLike
Oh cool, I learnt something new! I didnt know this type of toast had a special name 😀the names are very funny too 😀
LikeLike
This dish looks delicious!!!! When we make these eggs in toast our family calls them Man in the Moon. I know they are also called toad in a hole or egg in a hole, and they are lots of fun to eat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh cool, I learnt something new! I didnt know this type of toast had a special name 😀the names are very funny too 😀
LikeLike