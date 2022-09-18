Hi folks, fall is in the air 🍂🍂🍂. Temps have cooled down from our 100 degree temps to 60s and 70s this week! Leaves have started falling and changing color too. It’s fig season and apple season. To celebrate our perfect fall temps here is a fall-inspired salad with fresh picked figs, farm stand apples, sweet dates and late summer strawberries. All tossed in a yummy syrupy strawberry balsamic vinaigrette.











Bunch of fall fruit in a salad

This is the kind of salad when you have to like fruit in a savory salad. This one has apples that I bought from our recent trip to Sea Ranch, fresh figs from our friends Priya and Vijay’s garden, and strawberries and sweet dates from the market. All this sweet decadent fruit are cut up and tossed with endive, red onions and a bag of greens. Then add in sunflower seeds and some cheese if you want.

Simple balsamic vinaigrette

I made a simple balsamic vinaigrette to coat all these sweet fruit. Mine was made with strawberry balsamic vinegar. Just whisk 4 tbsp balsamic vinegar with 4 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper. A deliciously sweet dressing for a vibrant colored salad. Perfect to celebrate the start of our vibrant fall season 🍂🍎🥗.

Endive, Fig, Apple, Date, Strawberry Salad with Strawberry Balsamic Dressing

Ingredients:

1 sweet apple cut into thin slices

2-3 figs cut into quarters

3-4 strawberries cut into quarters

2 dates pits removed and cut into 4 pieces each

2-3 endives – remove the core, and separate the leaves

1 bag of salad greens

1/2 of a small onion thinly sliced

1 avocado – optional

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

For dressing:

4 tbsp balsamic vinegar – use flavored balsamic if you have

4 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Directions:

Whisk all dressing ingredients together to form a thick dressing. Set aside.

In a large salad bowl place the strawberries, figs, dates, apple, avocado if using plus the endives and salad greens. Top with sunflower seeds.

Right before ready to serve, toss all the salad ingredients with the balsamic dressing. Serve right away.

Happy Sunday Salad Day 🥗🍎🍁!