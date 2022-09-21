Wednesday Wisdom. Eating early dinner may help you live longer.

A study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that people who live to be 100 follow this eating regimen – eating by 7 – 7:15pm every night.

Researchers from Frontiers in Nutrition focused on a province in Abruzzo, Italy called L’Aquila. This area has a high population of nonagenarians (people between the ages of 90 and 99) and centenarians (people who are 100 years old).

“In surveying 68 nonagenarians and centenarians in the region researchers observed that on average most of them ate early dinners—usually around 7:13pm each night.” Frontiers in Nutrition

Intermittent fasting

After analyzing their data, the researchers also noted that the group followed a tight calorie regimen which maintained a low calorie intake for at least 17.5 hours from dinner to lunch the next day.

“Our results support the importance of a daily caloric restriction lapse, hampering nocturnal postprandial stress and optimising metabolic response, associated with high consumption of plant-based foods and physical activity for the longevity of centenarians from Abruzzo,” the scientists added.

Late night eating leads to metabolic disorders

Researchers also concluded that regular late-night eating can lead to metabolic disorders. Eating dinner at a regular time earlier in the evening is so important for a healthy mind and body.

Whole grains, vegetables, legumes and fruits

The research found that in general, the survey respondents consumed high amounts of cereals, vegetables, fruits, and legumes; and low amounts of meat, processed meat, eggs, and sweets.

Meal prep

Bottom line: Despite our hectic lifestyle and crazy schedules try and eat a healthy dinner by 7:15pm. To make it easier try meal prep for the week. This can help cut down the prep time make dinner each night.

Stay physically active

It goes without saying that exercise plays an important role in longevity and this population follows that by staying physically active by doing their own chores and upkeep on their land.

Why eating by 7pm an help you live longer from Frontiers in Nutrition and Martha Stewart.com