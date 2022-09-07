Walks on the Bluff and Beachside Musings at Sea Ranch

Sea Ranch an idyllic coastal village on the Mendocino coast is a magical place with trails that run for miles and miles along the ocean side. Beautiful views of jagged rocks, blue waters, and majestic cliffs are a surprise around every bend. This area is so beautiful that it’s hard to resist the countless photos one takes 😁.

Morning walk with friends Dave and Rose

On the trail with friends, we walked for four miles. Cool ocean breezes, crashing waves, misty hills, and golden grasses – there is something magical on a walk like this.

Beachside Musings

Sunset at Sea Ranch

Majestic Sea Ranch

More pics of this beautiful area.

A very special thanks to our friends Rose and Dave for inviting us to visit 🙏🏻🥰

Tomorrow: Studio art tour and wine tasting at Sea Ranch and Gualala